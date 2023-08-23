Credit: Rev. Herschel B. Rutherford

Lo scorso novembre Kristin Hayter ha messo fine al progetto Lingua Ignota con il quale ha pubblicato quattro album tra il 2017 e il 2021.

Adesso l’artista americana annuncia un nuovo lavoro registrato con il nome Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter: “Saved!” esce il 20 ottobre su etichetta Perpetual Flames Ministries.

Dal disco, presentato come un mix di classici gospel e musica originale, possiamo ascoltare il primo estratto “All of My Friends Are Going to Hell”:

“Saved!” tracklist:

01 I’m Getting Out While I Can

02 All of My Friends Are Going to Hell

03 There Is Power in the Blood

04 Idumea

05 I Will Be With You Always

06 Precious Lord, Take My Hand

07 May This Comfort and Protect You

08 The Poor Wayfaring Stranger

09 Nothing but the Blood of Jesus

10 I Know His Blood Can Make Me Whole

11 How Can I Keep From Singing