Lo scorso novembre Kristin Hayter ha messo fine al progetto Lingua Ignota con il quale ha pubblicato quattro album tra il 2017 e il 2021.
Adesso l’artista americana annuncia un nuovo lavoro registrato con il nome Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter: “Saved!” esce il 20 ottobre su etichetta Perpetual Flames Ministries.
Dal disco, presentato come un mix di classici gospel e musica originale, possiamo ascoltare il primo estratto “All of My Friends Are Going to Hell”:
“Saved!” tracklist:
01 I’m Getting Out While I Can
02 All of My Friends Are Going to Hell
03 There Is Power in the Blood
04 Idumea
05 I Will Be With You Always
06 Precious Lord, Take My Hand
07 May This Comfort and Protect You
08 The Poor Wayfaring Stranger
09 Nothing but the Blood of Jesus
10 I Know His Blood Can Make Me Whole
11 How Can I Keep From Singing