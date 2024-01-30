Credit: Robert Perry



A distanza di circa 11 anni dal loro ultimo disco in studio, i Camera Obscura, che lo scorso novembre avevano annunciato il ritorno nel roster della Merge Records (per questa label avevano rilasciato nel 200 6 “Let’s Get Out Of This Country”), pubblicheranno un nuovo lavoro.

“Look to the East, Look to the West“ (pre-order) uscirà il 3 maggio e sarà prodotto da Jari Haapalainen con il quale la band ha già lavorato in occasione dell’ultimo “Desire Lines“, uscito nel 2013 e “My Maudlin Career” (del 2009).

Primo estratto in ascolto “Big Love”:

“Look to the East, Look to the West“ tracklist

1. Liberty Print

2. We’re Going to Make It in a Man’s World

3. Big Love

4. Only a Dream

5. The Light Nights

6. Sleepwalking

7. Baby Huey (Hard Times)

8. Denon

9. Pop Goes Pop

10. Sugar Almond

11. Look to the East, Look to the West