Ani DiFranco raggiunge quota ventitre album: la musicista nativa di Buffalo “Unprecedented Sh!t“, in uscita il prossimo 12 luglio via Righteous Babe Records a distanza di quasi tre anni e mezzo dal precedente, “Revolutionary Love“.
Prodotto da BJ Burton (Bon Iver, Low, Charli XCX), il titolo “Unprecedented Sh!t” non solo riflette il significativo cambiamento di sonorità presentato dall’ultimo album di Ani, composto da 11 tracce, ma funge anche da toccante commento politico e sociale sul panorama globale contemporaneo.
La musicista statunitense intanto ha condiviso due nuovi brani, “The Thing At Hand” e “New Bible”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
“Unprecedented Sh!t” Tracklist:
1. Spinning Room
2. Virus
3. More Or Less Free
4. Baby Roe
5. Unprecedented Sh!t
6. New Bible
7. Boots Of A Soldier
8. You Forgot To Speak
9. The Thing At Hand
10. Interlude
11. The Knowing