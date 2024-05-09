Credit: Dario Vazquez

Le Hinds si apprestano a pubblicare il loro primo album dopo “The Prettiest Curse” del 2020. Il 6 settembre la band infatti pubblicherà il nuovo album, “Viva Hinds“, registrato in Francia. L’album include il singolo “Coffee” e una canzone con il frontman dei Fontaines D.C., Grian Chatten, intitolata “Stranger”.

“Viva Hinds” sarà il primo album delle Hinds senza la bassista Ade Martín e la batterista Amber Grimbergen che hanno lasciato la band nel 2022.

Nel frattempo le Hinds hanno condiviso il loro nuovo singolo “Boom Boom Back”.

Tracklist

  1. Hi, How Are You
  2. The Bed, the Room, the Rain and You
  3. Boom Boom Back [ft. Beck]
  4. Stranger ??[ft. Grian Chatten]
  5. Superstar
  6. Mala Vista
  7. On My Own
  8. Coffee
  9. En Forma
    10 Bon Voyage