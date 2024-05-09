Le Hinds si apprestano a pubblicare il loro primo album dopo “The Prettiest Curse” del 2020. Il 6 settembre la band infatti pubblicherà il nuovo album, “Viva Hinds“, registrato in Francia. L’album include il singolo “Coffee” e una canzone con il frontman dei Fontaines D.C., Grian Chatten, intitolata “Stranger”.
“Viva Hinds” sarà il primo album delle Hinds senza la bassista Ade Martín e la batterista Amber Grimbergen che hanno lasciato la band nel 2022.
Nel frattempo le Hinds hanno condiviso il loro nuovo singolo “Boom Boom Back”.
Tracklist
- Hi, How Are You
- The Bed, the Room, the Rain and You
- Boom Boom Back [ft. Beck]
- Stranger ??[ft. Grian Chatten]
- Superstar
- Mala Vista
- On My Own
- Coffee
- En Forma
10 Bon Voyage