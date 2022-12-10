NME SVELA I SUOI MIGLIORI 50 ALBUM DEL 2022

Nell’attesa della classifica di IFB, continuamo, dopo quella di Pitchfork, a dare uno sguardo alle classifiche “altrui”, andando a vedere quella di NME dei 50 migliori album del 2022.
Gli Arctic Monkeys si sono aggiudicati il primo posto per la terza volta nella loro carriera, mentre il secondo posto è andato a una band che, sopratutto in UK, ha visto un hype altissimo, spesso paragonato proprio a quello degli esordi degli Arctic Monkeys, le Wet Leg.
Ecco la classifica completa:
50. Just Mustard – Heart Under
49. Liam Gallagher – C’MON YOU KNOW
48. Kehlani – Blue Water Road
47. Megan Thee Stallion – Traumazine
46. Björk – Fossora
45. Wunderhorse – Cub
44. Oliver Sim – Hideous Bastard
43. caroline – caroline
42. j-hope – Jack In The Box
41. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
40. Warpaint – Radiate Like This
39. Bartees Strange – Farm to Table
38. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
37. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
36. Lizzo – Special
35. Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile
34. Black Thought & Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes
33. Alex G – God Save the Animals
32. Kevin Morby – This Is A Photograph
31. The Weeknd – Dawn FM
30. Alvvays – Blue Rev
29. Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
28. Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
27. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
26. Loyle Carner – hugo
25. Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
24. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
23. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
22. Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future
21. Mitski – Laurel Hell
20. Foals – Life Is Yours
19. Wizkid – More Love, Less Ego
18. Confidence Man – TILT
17. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
16. Harry Styles – Harry’s House
15. Yard Act – The Overload
14. Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B
13. Charli XCX – CRASH
12. Taylor Swift – Midnights
11. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
10. The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
9. Rosalía – Motomami
8. Nova Twins – Supernova
7. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer
6. Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl
5. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
4. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
3. Beyoncé – Renaissance
2. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
1. Arctic Monkeys – The Car