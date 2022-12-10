 

NME SVELA I SUOI MIGLIORI 50 ALBUM DEL 2022

 
Tags: , ,
di
10 Dicembre 2022
 

Nell’attesa della classifica di IFB, continuamo, dopo quella di Pitchfork, a dare uno sguardo alle classifiche “altrui”, andando a vedere quella di NME dei 50 migliori album del 2022.

Gli Arctic Monkeys si sono aggiudicati il primo posto per la terza volta nella loro carriera, mentre il secondo posto è andato a una band che, sopratutto in UK, ha visto un hype altissimo, spesso paragonato proprio a quello degli esordi degli Arctic Monkeys, le Wet Leg.

Ecco la classifica completa:
50. Just Mustard – Heart Under
49. Liam Gallagher – C’MON YOU KNOW
48. Kehlani – Blue Water Road
47. Megan Thee Stallion – Traumazine
46. Björk – Fossora
45. Wunderhorse – Cub
44. Oliver Sim – Hideous Bastard
43. caroline – caroline
42. j-hope – Jack In The Box
41. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
40. Warpaint – Radiate Like This
39. Bartees Strange – Farm to Table
38. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
37. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
36. Lizzo – Special
35. Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile
34. Black Thought & Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes
33. Alex G – God Save the Animals
32. Kevin Morby – This Is A Photograph
31. The Weeknd – Dawn FM
30. Alvvays – Blue Rev
29. Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
28. Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
27. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
26. Loyle Carner – hugo
25. Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
24. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
23. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
22. Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future
21. Mitski – Laurel Hell
20. Foals – Life Is Yours
19. Wizkid – More Love, Less Ego
18. Confidence Man – TILT
17. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
16. Harry Styles – Harry’s House
15. Yard Act – The Overload
14. Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B
13. Charli XCX – CRASH
12. Taylor Swift – Midnights
11. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
10. The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
9. Rosalía – Motomami
8. Nova Twins – Supernova
7. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer
6. Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl
5. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
4. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
3. Beyoncé – Renaissance
2. Wet Leg – Wet Leg
1. Arctic Monkeys – The Car

    Articoli correlati

    Got Something To Say:

    Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

    *

     
    Recenti

    TRACK: CATT – I’m The ...
    Dopo “Wild Heart” e “Spell Me Free”, “I’m The Wind” è il terzo singolo del rinnovato percorso ...

    Led Zeppelin: alle ore 21, in ...
    I Led Zeppelin trasmettono in streaming il loro concerto ‘Celebration Day’ del 2007 per celebrarne il 15° anniversario. I ...

    Reverend And The Makers verso il ...
    I Reverend And The Makers hanno annunciato i dettagli di un nuovo album e hanno condiviso il singolo soul “High”. La band ha ...

    La Prima Estate completa la ...
    Dopo l’annuncio dei primi tre headliners, Jamiroquai, Alt-J e Bon Iver, La Prima Estate annuncia i nomi di altri 3 protagonisti del ...

    Roger Waters svela “The ...
    Roger Waters ha presentato “The Lockdown Sessions”, una raccolta di sei canzoni registrate per lo più a casa durante il periodo ...
    I più visualizzati
    23 Novembre 2022

    Verdena – Live @ Alcatraz (Milano, 22/11/2022)
    Prima di questa serata, avevo visto i Verdena esattamente 30 volte e, come tutti i fan di lungo corso, ho assistito a performance magnifiche e ad altre nelle quali il trio non riusciva a sincronizzarsi e mandava tutto a quel paese, con Alberto che ...
    15 Novembre 2022

    Oggi “Down Two Then Left” di Boz Scaggs compie 45 anni
    “Down two then left” è un album con una disco ritmata, di classe, che ti porta fuori dalla discoteca facendoti errare per le strade Losangeline. Boz Scaggs riunisce, per questo nuovo album – come già aveva fatto in “Silk ...
    16 Novembre 2022

    The Smashing Pumpkins – ATUM (Act I)
    Ci si prepara, ci si crede, si hanno un minimo di aspettative (nonostante un singolo di poco conto le avesse fatte ancora drasticamente calare), il pelato ci invoglia e ci stuzzica parlando di un seguito di “Mellon Collie and the Infinite ...
    23 Novembre 2022

    Beatrice Venezi, consigliera per la musica nel ministero della Cultura, vuole un albo dei critici musicali
    Preferita al decisamente più istronico (e probabilmente ingestibile) Morgan la nota direttrice d’orchestra Beatrice Venezi solo pochi giorni fa, lo scorso 17 novembre, è stata nominata consigliera per la musica dal Ministro della Cultura ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     