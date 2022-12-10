NME SVELA I SUOI MIGLIORI 50 ALBUM DEL 2022

Nell’attesa della classifica di IFB, continuamo, dopo quella di Pitchfork, a dare uno sguardo alle classifiche “altrui”, andando a vedere quella di NME dei 50 migliori album del 2022.

Gli Arctic Monkeys si sono aggiudicati il primo posto per la terza volta nella loro carriera, mentre il secondo posto è andato a una band che, sopratutto in UK, ha visto un hype altissimo, spesso paragonato proprio a quello degli esordi degli Arctic Monkeys, le Wet Leg.

Ecco la classifica completa:

50. Just Mustard – Heart Under

49. Liam Gallagher – C’MON YOU KNOW

48. Kehlani – Blue Water Road

47. Megan Thee Stallion – Traumazine

46. Björk – Fossora

45. Wunderhorse – Cub

44. Oliver Sim – Hideous Bastard

43. caroline – caroline

42. j-hope – Jack In The Box

41. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

40. Warpaint – Radiate Like This

39. Bartees Strange – Farm to Table

38. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention

37. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

36. Lizzo – Special

35. Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

34. Black Thought & Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes

33. Alex G – God Save the Animals

32. Kevin Morby – This Is A Photograph

31. The Weeknd – Dawn FM

30. Alvvays – Blue Rev

29. Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century

28. Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

27. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

26. Loyle Carner – hugo

25. Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork

24. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

23. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

22. Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future

21. Mitski – Laurel Hell

20. Foals – Life Is Yours

19. Wizkid – More Love, Less Ego

18. Confidence Man – TILT

17. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

16. Harry Styles – Harry’s House

15. Yard Act – The Overload

14. Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B

13. Charli XCX – CRASH

12. Taylor Swift – Midnights

11. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There

10. The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

9. Rosalía – Motomami

8. Nova Twins – Supernova

7. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer

6. Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl

5. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

4. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

3. Beyoncé – Renaissance

2. Wet Leg – Wet Leg

1. Arctic Monkeys – The Car