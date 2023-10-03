Ethan Hawke e sua figlia Maya si sono uniti in un duo musicale in famiglia per la realizzazione della cover di “We Don’t Run” pezzo di Willie Nelson.

Il brano, prodotto da Christian Lee Hutson, comparirà nella nuova compilation “Light in the Attic & Friends”, album che raccoglie cover di brani pubblicati sulla storica label dedita a ristampe di vecchi classici, in uscita per il prossimo Record Store Day Black Friday atteso per il 24 novembre.

Ascolta il brano:

https://youtu.be/YQW7Cr28Qs8

“Light in the Attic & Friends” conterrà, anche nuove registrazioni: tra queste Vashti Bunyan e Devendra Banhart, alle prese con “How Could You Let Me Go” di Lynn Castle, Roedelius che metterà le mani su un brano dei Tinariwen, Mary Lattimore impegnata in una cover di Hiroshi Yoshimura (“Blink”), Steve Gunn insieme all’icona british folk Bridget St. John che rendono omaggio al compianto Michael Chapman.

“Light in the Attic & Friends” tracklist:

01 Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band – Slip Away (Rodriguez)

02 Sweet Tea – After Laughter (Comes Tears) (Wendy Rene)

03 Vashti Bunyan & Devendra Banhart – How Could You Let Me Go (Madelynn Von Ritz aka Lynn Castle) *

04 Barbara Lynn – We’ll Understand (The Supreme Jubilees) *

05 BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Jonah Yano – Key To Love Is Understanding (Majestics)

06 Iggy Pop & Zig Zags – If I’m In Luck I Might Get Picked Up (Betty Davis)

07 Mozart Estate – Low Life (Public Image Limited) *

08 Leslie Winer & Maxwell Sterling – Once I Was (Tim Buckley)

09 Ethan & Maya Hawke – We Don’t Run (Willie Nelson) *

10 Gold Leaves – Won’t You Tell Your Dreams (Lee Hazlewood)

11 Swamp Dogg, John C. Reilly, Jenny Lewis & Tim Heidecker – The Kneeling Drunkard’s Plea (The Louvin Brothers) *

12 Silas Short – You’ve Become A Habit (Leo Nocentelli) *

13 Mac DeMarco – Honey Moon (Haruomi Hosono)

14 Cameron Bethany – Send It On (D’Angelo) *

15 Roedelius – Le Chant des Fauves (Tinariwen) *

16 Mark Lanegan – Same Old Man (Karen Dalton)

17 Angel Olsen – Something On Your Mind (Karen Dalton)

18 Mary Lattimore – Blink (Hiroshi Yoshimura) *

19 Acetone – Plain As Your Eyes Can See (Jim Sullivan) *

20 Steve Gunn & Bridget St. John – Rabbit Hills (Michael Chapman) *

* nuove registrazioni