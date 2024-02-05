La 66ª edizione dei Grammy Award che si è tenuta il 4 febbraio 2024 presso la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles vede il trionfo di Taylor Swift che porta a casa il premio di Album Of The Year con “Midnights”, e siamo a 4 dopo lo stesso successo per “Fearless”, “1989” e “Folklore”.

La stessa Taylor Swift ha sorpreso tutti annunciando l’uscita di “The Tortured Poets Department”, il suo nuovo album, l’undicesimo in carriera, fuori ovunque il prossimo 19 aprile.

So che il modo in cui ha votato la Recording Academy è un riflesso diretto della passione dei fan. Quindi voglio ringraziare i fan svelando un segreto che ho tenuto nascosto negli ultimi due anni, ovvero che il mio nuovissimo album uscirà il 19 aprile

In realtà la serata è andata alla grande anche a Phoebe Bridgers che con le boygenius, il trio condiviso con Lucy Dacus e Julien Baker, vince l’Alternative Album of the Year e poi due premi per il brano “Not Strong Enough”, ovvero Best Rock Song e Best Rock Performance. La collaborazione della Bridgers con SZA, “Ghost in the Machine”, la fa vincere amche il premio Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Ecco un po’ di vincitori in evidenza, con i nomi dei concorrenti in gara:

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

boygenius – the record

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

SZA – SOS

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?“

Record of the Year

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers“

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Victoria Monet – “On My Mama”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

boygenius – The Record

Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”

boygenius – “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Best Rock Song

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – …In Times New Roman

Best Dance/Electronic Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia