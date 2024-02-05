La 66ª edizione dei Grammy Award che si è tenuta il 4 febbraio 2024 presso la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles vede il trionfo di Taylor Swift che porta a casa il premio di Album Of The Year con “Midnights”, e siamo a 4 dopo lo stesso successo per “Fearless”, “1989” e “Folklore”.
La stessa Taylor Swift ha sorpreso tutti annunciando l’uscita di “The Tortured Poets Department”, il suo nuovo album, l’undicesimo in carriera, fuori ovunque il prossimo 19 aprile.
So che il modo in cui ha votato la Recording Academy è un riflesso diretto della passione dei fan. Quindi voglio ringraziare i fan svelando un segreto che ho tenuto nascosto negli ultimi due anni, ovvero che il mio nuovissimo album uscirà il 19 aprile
In realtà la serata è andata alla grande anche a Phoebe Bridgers che con le boygenius, il trio condiviso con Lucy Dacus e Julien Baker, vince l’Alternative Album of the Year e poi due premi per il brano “Not Strong Enough”, ovvero Best Rock Song e Best Rock Performance. La collaborazione della Bridgers con SZA, “Ghost in the Machine”, la fa vincere amche il premio Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Ecco un po’ di vincitori in evidenza, con i nomi dei concorrenti in gara:
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
boygenius – the record
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
SZA – SOS
Song of the Year
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?“
Record of the Year
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers“
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Victoria Monet – “On My Mama”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
boygenius – The Record
Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
boygenius – “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Best Rock Song
The Rolling Stones – “Angry”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – …In Times New Roman
Best Dance/Electronic Album
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia