THE LEMON TWIGS

Tracklist

1. Never in My Arms, Always in My Heart

2. The Student Becomes the Teacher

3. Rock Dreams

4. The Lesson

5. Small Victories

6. Wonderin' Ways

7. The Bully

8. Lonely

9. Queen of My School

10. Never Know

11. Born Wrong / Heart Song

12. The Fire

13. Home of a Heart (The Woods)

14. This is My Tree

15. If You Give Enough

16. Go to School