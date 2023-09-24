“I Inside the Old Year Dying” è l’ultimo album di PJ Harvey che finalmente è tornata a fare concerti. La cantautrice ha dato il via al suo primo tour dal 2017 questo fine settimana (22 settembre) a Dublino, eseguendo il suo nuovo album nella sua interezza prima di rispolverare alcuni vecchi brani.
Da notare l’esecuzione, per la prima volta dal 2012, di “Angelene”, tratta da “Is This Desire?”, così come la riproposizione di “The Desperate Kingdom of Love”, per la prima volta dal 2013, ma non sono mancate altre chicche come l’esecuzione di “Dress” e “Man-Size”. La cantautrice ha concluso lo spettacolo con i classici “Down by the Water” e “To Bring You My Love”, prima di eseguire “C’mon Billy” e “White Chalk” come bis.
Il tour europeo della Harvey prosegue fino a ottobre, l’Italia purtroppo non è inclusa nel tour.
Setlist:
Prayer at the Gate
Autumn Term
Lwonesome Tonight
Seem an I
The Nether-edge
I Inside the Old Year Dying
All Souls
A Child’s Question, August
I Inside the Old I Dying
August
A Child’s Question, July
A Noiseless Noise
The Color of the Earth
The Glorious Land
The Words That Maketh Murder
Angelene
Send His Love to Me
The Garden
The Desperate Kingdom of Love
Man-Size
Dress
Down by the Water
To Bring You My Love
Encore:
C’mon Billy
White Chalk