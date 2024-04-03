I Beachwood Sparks annunciano il loro ritorno: il nuovo disco “Across The River Of Stars” uscirà il 19 luglio su etichetta Curation a distanza di 12 anni dall’ultimo “The Tarnished Gold” (2012).
“Across the River of Stars” è prodotto da Chris Robinson dei Black Crowes e vede riunire i membri originali della ban, Chris Gunst (voce e chitarra), Brent Rademaker (basso) e Farmer Dave Scher (tastiere) ai quali si uniscono le new entry Ben Knight (chitarra), Jen Cohen Gunst (chitarra) e Andres Renteria (batteria).
Primo estratto è “Torn In Two” accompagnato dal video animato diretto da Mark Neeley:
Nel 2013 i Beachwood Sparks hanno pubblicato “Desert Skies”, disco registrato sul finire degli anni ’90 e al quale partecipava Josh Schwartz chitarrista e compositore della prima line-up della band scomparso nel 2017.
“Across the River of Stars” tracklist
My Love, My Love
Torn In Two
Falling Forever
Gentle Samurai
Gem
Faded Glory
Dolphin Dance
High Noon
Wild Swans