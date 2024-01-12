Faye Webster ha annunciato l’uscita del nuovo album “Undressed at the Symphony”, anticipato dal singolo “Lego Ring” con il featuring del rapper Lil Yachty.
Nel video di “Lego Ring” Faye Webster e Lil Yachty giocano al videogame Singsongrama, realizzato da Kyle Ng del Brain Dead Studios:
“Undressed ad the Symphony” che uscirà il 1° Marzo per Secretly Canadian contiene i brani già ascoltati “But Not Kiss” e “Lifetime”, e arriva a tre anni di distanza dal precedente “I Know I’m Funny Haha”.
“Undressed ad the Symphony” tracklist:
01 Thinking About You
02 But Not Kiss
03 Wann Quit All the Time
04 Lego Ring [ft. Lil Yachty]
05 Feeling Good Today
06 Lifetime
07 He Loves Me Yeah!
08 eBay Purchase History
09 Underdressed at the Symphony
10 Tttttime